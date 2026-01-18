Tragedy Strikes: Speeding Car Hits 13 Women in Jabalpur

A tragic accident occurred in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a speeding car hit a group of 13 women laborers, resulting in two fatalities and 11 injuries, police reported Sunday.

The incident unfolded at around 2 pm near Ekta Chowk, under Barela police station limits. The laborers, who were hired to install road divider railings, were having lunch when the car without a registration plate struck them, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Pallavi Shukla.

Efforts to apprehend the fleeing driver are underway. The victims, originally from Mandla district, have been admitted to Jabalpur Medical College, with one in critical condition. Local police have identified the deceased as Bharti Chainwati and Lachho Bai.

(With inputs from agencies.)