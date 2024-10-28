Left Menu

Ambuja Cements Achieves Record Growth in Q2, Eyes Expansive Capacities

Ambuja Cements, an Adani Group company, reported a 9% volume growth in the July-September quarter with record revenues of Rs 7,516 crore. The company plans to expand its footprint, aiming for 100+ million tonne capacity by fiscal year-end, driven by robust demand and strategic infrastructure investments.

Adani Cement (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, reported a stellar performance in the second quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year with a 9% increase in volume, translating to 14.2 million tonnes—its highest in five years. The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 7,516 crore, a 1% year-on-year increase, according to results released on Monday.

In a statement, the company highlighted its strengthened net worth, now at Rs 59,916 crore. The improved results were attributed to factors such as healthy volume growth, operational efficiencies, and strategic synergies within the group. CEO Ajay Kapur highlighted the company's focus on innovation, digitalisation, and expanding its geographical footprint.

Projected to reach over 100 million tonnes per annum by this fiscal year's end, following strategic acquisitions, Ambuja Cements expects a demand rise of 4-5% in 2024-25, spurred by infrastructure and housing sector demands. With PMAY Urban Housing 2.0 and sustained government infrastructure spending, sector growth seems promising for the cement industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

