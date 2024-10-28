Left Menu

Shakti Pumps Achieves Remarkable Profit Surge Amid Robust Revenue Growth

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd reported a significant increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 101.4 crore in the September quarter, driven by a surge in revenue. The revenue from operations increased four-fold, and profitability margins expanded due to swift execution of orders in domestic and international markets.

In an impressive financial performance, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd has reported a substantial increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 101.4 crore for the quarter ending in September. The surge is attributed to a notable rise in revenues, with the company witnessing a four-fold increase from the previous year.

The firm's revenue from operations soared to Rs 634.6 crore, compared to Rs 152.8 crore in the same period last year. Over the first half of the fiscal year, Shakti Pumps' profit after tax jumped to Rs 194.1 crore, as revenues climbed to Rs 1,202.2 crore.

According to Shakti Pumps Chairman Dinesh Patidar, the exceptional quarter can be credited to the swift execution of orders in both domestic and international arenas, which led to notable improvements in profitability margins. The company, specializing in manufacturing solar pumps and energy-efficient submersible pumps, continues to hold a strong order book valued at around Rs 1,800 crore as of September end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

