Forging Trust: Police Officer Arrested in Passport Fraud Case

A police officer in the Dakshina Kannada district faces arrest following claims of forging official records to expedite a passport process for a local resident, Shakti Das.

The plot unraveled after officers spotted inconsistencies in Das' initial application in February 2025, and subsequent clarifications in June 2025 raised more alarms. Investigations uncovered that Inspector Pradeep had allegedly fabricated a verification report to bypass normal scrutiny protocols.

Authorities discovered Pradeep's actions during a review on December 19, which also indicated attempts to eliminate evidence. Legal proceedings have ensued, with charges including forgery lodged against both Das and Pradeep, while the latter has been taken into custody pending trial. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track down Das.

