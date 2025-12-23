India's Commitment to Sri Lanka's Post-Cyclone Rebuilding

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on a diplomatic mission in Sri Lanka, affirmed India's unwavering dedication to aiding the nation's recovery from the devastating Cyclone Ditwah. Engaging in crucial discussions with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Jaishankar emphasized India's role in the rebuilding process.

During his visit, Jaishankar, acting as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special envoy, collaborated with Sri Lankan officials to inaugurate a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in Kilinochchi District. This significant infrastructure project, airlifted from India, illustrates the deep-rooted ties and cooperative efforts between the two countries, especially under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Jaishankar conveyed a message of solidarity from Prime Minister Modi. The Indian government pledged a comprehensive USD 450 million reconstruction package focusing on infrastructure restoration, health, education, and agriculture, reinforcing India's commitment to its neighbor.