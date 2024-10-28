Left Menu

IOC Faces Plunge in Profits Amidst Squeezed Margins

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd reported a significant 98.6% decline in net profit for the September quarter, highlighting the impact of falling refinery margins and decreased marketing profits. The company also faced under-recoveries on domestic LPG sales. Revenue and pre-tax earnings from fuel retailing dropped sharply due to softened international oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:00 IST
IOC Faces Plunge in Profits Amidst Squeezed Margins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, a state-owned entity, has reported a dramatic drop in net profit, with figures collapsing by 98.6% in the September quarter. This is primarily attributed to a decrease in refinery and marketing margins, according to a recent stock exchange filing.

During the quarter of July to September, IOC's net profit stood at a mere Rs 180.01 crore, as opposed to a whopping Rs 12,967.32 crore in the same period last year. This decline is also evident when compared to the Rs 2,643.18 crore earnings from the April-June period.

Additionally, international oil prices softened, reducing revenue from operations to Rs 1.95 lakh crore from Rs 2.02 lakh crore a year prior. The company's challenges were exacerbated by under-recoveries in selling LPG at government-controlled prices, totaling Rs 8,870.11 crore for the semi-annual period ending September 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024