Delhi's Sewer Revolution: Cutting-Edge Cleaning Machines to Combat Waterlogging

Delhi aims to tackle waterlogging by deploying advanced sewer cleaning machines before monsoon season. The initiative will utilize CCTV for effective desilting of drains. This project aligns with the Swachh Bharat vision, promising modern infrastructure and eco-friendly operations, without manual labor or additional water tanks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma announced plans to introduce advanced sewer cleaning machines to curb waterlogging issues before the monsoon strikes.

The initiative will use technology, including CCTV, to ensure comprehensive desilting of drains, Verma stated during an inspection.

Promising a significant move toward Swachh Bharat, these machines will modernize urban infrastructure, offering eco-efficient cleaning solutions without extra water tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

