Delhi's Sewer Revolution: Cutting-Edge Cleaning Machines to Combat Waterlogging

Delhi's Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma announced plans to introduce advanced sewer cleaning machines to curb waterlogging issues before the monsoon strikes.

The initiative will use technology, including CCTV, to ensure comprehensive desilting of drains, Verma stated during an inspection.

Promising a significant move toward Swachh Bharat, these machines will modernize urban infrastructure, offering eco-efficient cleaning solutions without extra water tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)