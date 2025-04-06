Left Menu

Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Suresh Mhatre's Absence Stirs Debate

NCP's Suresh Mhatre's absence during the Waqf Amendment Bill vote, due to illness, sparked controversy amidst protests in Bhiwandi. Despite being on the Joint Parliamentary Committee, Mhatre was unwell and hospitalized unexpectedly. The Bill received Presidential assent, but NCP opposed it, raising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:05 IST
  • India

Suresh Mhatre, a prominent NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member, raised eyebrows with his absence during the critical voting on the Waqf Amendment Bill. Citing health reasons, Mhatre clarified that his hospitalization coincided with the unexpected tabling of the Bill.

The absence fueled speculations amid ongoing protests in Bhiwandi. The Bill, which faced significant opposition from the NCP, was scrutinized extensively during a heated 13-hour debate in Parliament before receiving presidential assent.

Mhatre's position on the Joint Parliamentary Committee further intrigued observers. The controversial legislation, while now law, continues to stir divisive opinions and demonstrations in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

