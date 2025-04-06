Controversy over Land Acquisition and Temple Gold Intensifies

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal has stirred controversy by accusing the BJP government of using the Waqf Amendment Act as a means to acquire land and seize the gold reserves of Kerala's renowned Padmanabh temple.

Sapkal, visiting Nashik's Kalaram temple during Ram Navami, drew parallels with the historic protest for entry led by Babasaheb Ambedkar, highlighting the continued importance of equality and Constitutional principles in modern India.

He also criticized the government for failing to address vital issues such as inflation, unemployment, and the closures of Marathi schools, while alleging negligence in protecting the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)