Chaos at Bandra Terminus: Stampede Leaves 10 Injured

A stampede at Western Railway's Bandra Terminus on Sunday resulted in injuries to 10 passengers, including two in critical condition. The chaos unfolded at 2:45am as a crowd attempted to board the Bandra-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, scheduled to depart at 5:10am.

The terminus was packed with thousands of passengers aiming to travel to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the Diwali and Chhath festivals. Despite the presence of security personnel, the sheer volume of people overwhelmed the available arrangements.

Railway police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to DCP Manoj Patil, officers are examining the circumstances that led to the stampede. The two critically injured individuals have been identified, and hospitalizations have taken place, with some opting for discharge against medical advice.

(With inputs from agencies.)