CAIT Urges Regulatory Body for Digital Commerce to Protect Retail Traders

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for an independent regulatory body to oversee digital commerce, citing anti-competitive practices and exploitation issues. They also urged for swift implementation of e-commerce policies to shield retail traders, advocating for a 'luxury tax' on online goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded the creation of an independent regulatory body to monitor digital commerce platforms, alleging unfair trade practices such as predatory pricing, deep discounts, and gig worker exploitation. The traders' body has called for quick implementation of a National e-Commerce Policy and rules under the Consumer Protection Act.

CAIT suggests imposing a 'luxury tax' under the current GST framework on goods bought online, arguing these purchases should be deemed a luxury. The group highlights that 10 lakh kirana stores have closed in the past two to three years, attributing these closures to non-viable business environments due to affordability issues.

Moreover, CAIT has recommended the prohibition of inventory-led operations by platforms pretending to be marketplaces, advocating for transparency and fair practices. The body plans a nationwide campaign to advocate for local trade protection starting May 1, with further strategies to be revealed at their annual meeting in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

