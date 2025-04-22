Left Menu

India Hosts Second Asian Yogasana Championship: A Historic Sporting Event

India will host the second Asian Yogasana Sports Championship from April 25 to 27 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. With 170 athletes from 21 countries, the event marks a significant moment for Yogasana sport. It highlights competitive categories while honoring Yogic traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:45 IST
India Hosts Second Asian Yogasana Championship: A Historic Sporting Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host the prestigious second Asian Yogasana Sports Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from April 25 to 27. The event is organized by Yogasana Bharat alongside the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India.

Featuring 170 athletes from 21 Asian nations, the championship is categorized into four age groups: 10-18, 18-28, 28-35, and 35-45 years. This global platform for competitive Yogasana includes strength, flexibility, endurance, and artistic categories.

Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, expressed excitement about the championship's historic significance. The event will echo through competitive sports as it highlights the spiritual and rigorous aspects of Yogasana. The first edition took place in Bangkok, Thailand in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025