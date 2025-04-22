India Hosts Second Asian Yogasana Championship: A Historic Sporting Event

India is set to host the prestigious second Asian Yogasana Sports Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from April 25 to 27. The event is organized by Yogasana Bharat alongside the sports ministry and Sports Authority of India.

Featuring 170 athletes from 21 Asian nations, the championship is categorized into four age groups: 10-18, 18-28, 28-35, and 35-45 years. This global platform for competitive Yogasana includes strength, flexibility, endurance, and artistic categories.

Udit Sheth, President of Yogasana Bharat, expressed excitement about the championship's historic significance. The event will echo through competitive sports as it highlights the spiritual and rigorous aspects of Yogasana. The first edition took place in Bangkok, Thailand in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)