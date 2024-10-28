Left Menu

Poland Eyes Dedicated Bond to Boost Defence Spending Amid EU Deficit Pressure

Poland's Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski highlights plans to issue a dedicated bond for increased defence spending, as the country's outlay is set to rise to 4.7% of GDP. Despite EU deficit concerns, Poland aims to enhance its military funding, emphasizing strong ties with the U.S. and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:19 IST
Poland Eyes Dedicated Bond to Boost Defence Spending Amid EU Deficit Pressure
GDP Growth Forecast Image Credit:

In a strategic move to bolster its military expenditure, Poland is considering the issuance of a dedicated bond as a means of raising funds, Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski revealed in a recent interview with Reuters. Despite concerns regarding the European Union's excessive deficit procedure, which Poland currently faces, the country is set to increase its defense spending to 4.7% of GDP next year from 4.1% in 2024.

This financial strategy positions Poland as the NATO leader in defense spending relative to its economic size for the second consecutive year. Domanski, speaking at the annual IMF World Bank meeting in Washington, indicated the option of a sovereign defence bond but withheld specifics on the bond's size, currency, or timing. Poland has been in dialogue with Brussels since July, as the EU's excessive deficit procedure imposes a reduction of the country's deficit by 0.5% if it surpasses 3% of GDP.

Emphasizing Poland's strategic military alignment, Domanski underscored the benefits of maintaining strong economic and defense ties with the United States, particularly in light of potential shifts in U.S. leadership. Poland aims to sustain its economic growth, projected to reach 3.9% next year, by driving private investment and possibly introducing new capital market tools, even as it adjusts its fiscal strategies in response to reduced tax revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024