The Elemental You: Unveiling South Asian Diaspora Art Through Nature's Lens

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in New Delhi presents 'The Elemental You,' an exhibition centered on South Asian diaspora artists Simryn Gill, Neha Choksi, and Hajra Waheed. Curated by Akansha Rastogi, it explores the intricate relationship between nature and artistic expression, encouraging dialogue on environmental consciousness and human creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:02 IST
Neha Choksi Dust to Mountain (video still), 2016 Video, sound, sheer fabric curtain Courtesy The artist and Project 88, Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi's Kiran Nadar Museum of Art has unveiled 'The Elemental You,' a compelling exhibition spotlighting the works of South Asian diaspora artists Simryn Gill, Neha Choksi, and Hajra Waheed. Curated by Akansha Rastogi, it marks the first in a series focused on the diaspora's artistic practices.

The exhibition explores 'Earth' as a foundational element, examining the rich interplay of geological and cultural narratives. It features extensive works by the artists, rooted in nature, reflecting their long-term engagement with concepts of existence, identity, and the nuances within the natural world.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the emotional and planetary intersections in the artwork, which delves into environmental issues and the planet's history. This exhibition is a tranquil yet urgent call to reflect on the resilience found within nature and humanity, and the profound impact they have on each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

