The Elemental You: Unveiling South Asian Diaspora Art Through Nature's Lens

New Delhi's Kiran Nadar Museum of Art has unveiled 'The Elemental You,' a compelling exhibition spotlighting the works of South Asian diaspora artists Simryn Gill, Neha Choksi, and Hajra Waheed. Curated by Akansha Rastogi, it marks the first in a series focused on the diaspora's artistic practices.

The exhibition explores 'Earth' as a foundational element, examining the rich interplay of geological and cultural narratives. It features extensive works by the artists, rooted in nature, reflecting their long-term engagement with concepts of existence, identity, and the nuances within the natural world.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the emotional and planetary intersections in the artwork, which delves into environmental issues and the planet's history. This exhibition is a tranquil yet urgent call to reflect on the resilience found within nature and humanity, and the profound impact they have on each other.

