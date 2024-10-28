Boeing's Billion-Dollar Move: Navigating Financial Turbulence Amid Strikes

In a strategic financial maneuver, Boeing announced a stock offering on Monday with the potential to raise $19 billion. The aviation giant aims to fortify its financial standing, which has been adversely affected by an extended workers' strike and to maintain its investment-grade credit rating.

The offering comprises 90 million shares of common stock and $5 billion in mandatory convertible securities. Although Boeing's shares saw a slight premarket dip of 2%, ratings agencies view the capital raise as a positive step for the company's credit quality.

Amid the considerable financial strain, exacerbated by production halts and ongoing labor disputes, Boeing faces the challenge of preserving its cash flow and credit rating. The stock offering is part of Boeing's broader strategy to navigate these turbulent times and ensure corporate stability.

