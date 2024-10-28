Left Menu

Flipkart's Financial Turnaround: Revenue Surges Amidst Narrowed Losses

Flipkart's consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 4,248.3 crore in FY 2023-24 due to increased revenue. The company's expenses on stock purchases rose by 24%, and it reported a negative return on equity and capital. Revenue surged by 26%, reaching Rs 70,541.9 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:31 IST
Flipkart's Financial Turnaround: Revenue Surges Amidst Narrowed Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

E-commerce giant Flipkart has significantly reduced its consolidated net loss to Rs 4,248.3 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, a new regulatory filing reveals. This improvement comes alongside a substantial rise in revenue, as reported by Tofler on Monday.

While the company faced a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,897 crore in the previous financial year, its expenses on stock purchases increased by 24% to Rs 74,271.2 crore in FY 2024.

The Tofler report highlights a drop in Flipkart's return on equity to a five-year low of negative 49.6%, with return on capital also at its lowest. Despite these challenges, the Walmart Group firm's consolidated revenue grew by 26%, reaching Rs 70,541.9 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024