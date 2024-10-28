Left Menu

Sky High Scare: Bomb Threats Shake Indian Aviation

Indian carriers faced over 60 bomb threats on Monday, with more than 410 threats over two weeks. These threats, mainly via social media, affected airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara. Authorities and ministries are seeking solutions to combat this growing issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 60 flights of Indian carriers were targeted with bomb threats on Monday, according to sources. This alarming trend has seen over 410 domestic and international flights threatened in the last 15 days, largely through social media platforms.

Airlines such as Air India, IndiGo, and Vistara have been impacted, with each facing multiple incidents of potential security breaches. An Air India spokesperson stated that they have been following all necessary security protocols, alerting the relevant authorities immediately.

In response to the spate of hoax threats, the IT Ministry has instructed social media platforms to act swiftly against misinformation. Additionally, the civil aviation ministry is considering legal measures to address these disruptive threats, including banning repeat offenders from flying, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

