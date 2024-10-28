Left Menu

Kalpataru Projects International Posts Impressive 40% Profit Surge

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd reported a substantial 40% increase in net profit to Rs 125.56 crore for the September quarter, attributed to rising income. The company's total income grew to Rs 4,946.98 crore, and its net debt stands at Rs 2,793 crore. They've also secured orders worth Rs 60,631 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) showcased a robust financial performance in the September quarter by reporting a noteworthy 40% growth in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 125.56 crore. The surge is attributed to increased income, as detailed in the company's recent exchange filing.

In comparison to the previous fiscal year's corresponding quarter, which recorded a net profit of Rs 89.89 crore, KPIL's total income witnessed a significant rise to Rs 4,946.98 crore from Rs 4,530.49 crore. However, the company's expenses escalated to Rs 4,758.96 crore, up from Rs 4,398.06 in the year-ago period.

The quarter also saw KPIL entering binding agreements to sell Vindhyachal Expressway for an enterprise value of Rs 775 crore, anticipated to finalize by FY26. KPIL's net debt is reported at Rs 2,793 crore. Reflecting on the performance, MD & CEO Manish Mohnot emphasized the strong order book position worth Rs 60,631 crore and a year-to-date order inflow of Rs 19,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

