JSW Infrastructure's Profit Surge Amid Strategic Expansion

JSW Infrastructure reported a 40% rise in net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 373.73 crore, up from Rs 266.87 crore the previous fiscal year. This growth is attributed to increased income and higher cargo volumes, aided by strategic expansions and new acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW Infrastructure announced a significant increase in its consolidated net profit, marking a 40% rise to Rs 373.73 crore for the quarter ending September. This uptrend is attributed to heightened income levels as the company continues its strategic expansion in port operations.

Comparing figures from the same period in the previous fiscal year, where net profit stood at Rs 266.87 crore, JSW Infrastructure's total income has climbed to Rs 1,088.19 crore, showcasing strong performance metrics amidst reduced expenses, which were trimmed to Rs 534 crore from Rs 567.32 crore.

The company also reported handling cargo volumes of 27.5 million tonnes for the quarter, reflecting a 16% increase from the last year, driven by increased capacity utilisation and strategic acquisitions. Notably, JSW Infrastructure emerged as the winning bidder for a new greenfield port project in Murbe, Maharashtra, further solidifying its position as India's second-largest private port operator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

