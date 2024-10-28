Left Menu

WTO Delays Decision on India's IT Import Duties Amid Negotiations

The WTO's dispute settlement body accepted a joint request from India and Chinese Taipei to delay adopting a ruling on India's import duties on IT products, until April 2025, to allow more time for negotiations. This delay marks the sixth time the ruling's consideration has been postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:01 IST
WTO Delays Decision on India's IT Import Duties Amid Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body has agreed to postpone a ruling regarding India's import duties on information and technology products. This decision follows a joint request from India and Chinese Taipei, aiming to resolve the issue through mutual talks by April 2025.

During the recent Geneva meeting, both parties requested additional time from the dispute settlement body (DSB) to consider the panel report on this matter. This continuation marks the sixth instance of delay in the resolution of the case initiated by Chinese Taipei concerning tariffs on high-tech goods.

According to WTO rules, rulings must be implemented within 60 days unless members agree otherwise. This case highlights the broader challenges within the WTO's appellate framework, which remains stalled due to disagreements among member nations over appointing its officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024