WTO Delays Decision on India's IT Import Duties Amid Negotiations

The World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body has agreed to postpone a ruling regarding India's import duties on information and technology products. This decision follows a joint request from India and Chinese Taipei, aiming to resolve the issue through mutual talks by April 2025.

During the recent Geneva meeting, both parties requested additional time from the dispute settlement body (DSB) to consider the panel report on this matter. This continuation marks the sixth instance of delay in the resolution of the case initiated by Chinese Taipei concerning tariffs on high-tech goods.

According to WTO rules, rulings must be implemented within 60 days unless members agree otherwise. This case highlights the broader challenges within the WTO's appellate framework, which remains stalled due to disagreements among member nations over appointing its officials.

