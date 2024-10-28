NTPC Green Energy Set to Raise ₹10,000 Crore Through Landmark IPO

NTPC Green Energy, an arm of India's leading energy conglomerate NTPC, has secured the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch a substantial initial public offering (IPO) valued at ₹10,000 crore. This IPO is intended as a fresh issuance of shares designed to bolster its investment activities and strengthen its financial structure.

The company initiated the filing of its IPO documentation with SEBI on September 18. The offering will feature a special segment where eligible employees can subscribe, with a discount available for those participating under the employee reservation scheme.

Proceeds from the IPO, amounting to ₹7,500 crore, are earmarked for strategic investments in NTPC Renewable Energy (NREL), covering debt repayment or prepayment and general corporate purposes. NTPC Green Energy, distinguished by its expansive operational and generational capacity, stands among India's significant public-sector players in non-hydro renewable energy.

By the end of June 2024, NTPC Green Energy's assets included an impressive 14,696 MWs with 2,925 MWs in operation and another 11,771 MWs in contracted and awarded projects. Additionally, it has 10,975 MWs in development, which aggregates to a total capacity of 25,671 MWs as part of its extensive portfolio. (ANI)

