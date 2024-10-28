Left Menu

Firecrackers Spark Train Fire Near Rohtak

A fire broke out on a train near Rohtak, Haryana, due to an explosion of firecrackers carried by a passenger. The incident resulted in minor injuries to a few passengers. Officials suspect a short-circuit led to the firecracker explosion. Forensic investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:17 IST
Firecrackers Spark Train Fire Near Rohtak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on a passenger train near Rohtak, Haryana, on Monday evening, reportedly triggered by an explosion of firecrackers carried by a traveler, according to officials.

The train was en route to Delhi from Jind, passing through Sampla and Bahadurgarh when the incident occurred. A Government Railway Police official reported that smoke engulfed a section of the train.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short-circuit in an electrical appliance may have ignited the firecrackers. Forensic experts are analyzing the scene as the probe continues, with officials confirming minor injuries to two or three passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024