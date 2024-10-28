Firecrackers Spark Train Fire Near Rohtak

A fire erupted on a passenger train near Rohtak, Haryana, on Monday evening, reportedly triggered by an explosion of firecrackers carried by a traveler, according to officials.

The train was en route to Delhi from Jind, passing through Sampla and Bahadurgarh when the incident occurred. A Government Railway Police official reported that smoke engulfed a section of the train.

Preliminary investigations suggest a short-circuit in an electrical appliance may have ignited the firecrackers. Forensic experts are analyzing the scene as the probe continues, with officials confirming minor injuries to two or three passengers.

