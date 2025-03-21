Explosion in South Goa's Ammunition Warehouse Shocks Community

A devastating explosion rocked a warehouse in South Goa, housing materials for a small calibre ammunition factory, late Thursday night. Police confirmed that the blast occurred around 10:30 PM, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The explosion, which led to a significant fire, raised concerns throughout the Naqueri-Betul area. Authorities managed to contain the blaze within two hours, but not before it caused cracks in nearby homes and sparked fear among residents.

Local leaders are calling for a thorough investigation, amid allegations that the warehouse was operating without proper local permission, despite claims of a nod from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

(With inputs from agencies.)