Explosion in South Goa's Ammunition Warehouse Shocks Community

A massive explosion at a warehouse in South Goa, linked to a small calibre ammunition factory, caused widespread alarm but no injuries. The powerful blast resulted in housing damage and sparked a fire. Community leaders are questioning the legality of the warehouse's operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion rocked a warehouse in South Goa, housing materials for a small calibre ammunition factory, late Thursday night. Police confirmed that the blast occurred around 10:30 PM, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The explosion, which led to a significant fire, raised concerns throughout the Naqueri-Betul area. Authorities managed to contain the blaze within two hours, but not before it caused cracks in nearby homes and sparked fear among residents.

Local leaders are calling for a thorough investigation, amid allegations that the warehouse was operating without proper local permission, despite claims of a nod from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

(With inputs from agencies.)

