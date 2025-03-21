Explosion in South Goa's Ammunition Warehouse Shocks Community
A massive explosion at a warehouse in South Goa, linked to a small calibre ammunition factory, caused widespread alarm but no injuries. The powerful blast resulted in housing damage and sparked a fire. Community leaders are questioning the legality of the warehouse's operation.
A devastating explosion rocked a warehouse in South Goa, housing materials for a small calibre ammunition factory, late Thursday night. Police confirmed that the blast occurred around 10:30 PM, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The explosion, which led to a significant fire, raised concerns throughout the Naqueri-Betul area. Authorities managed to contain the blaze within two hours, but not before it caused cracks in nearby homes and sparked fear among residents.
Local leaders are calling for a thorough investigation, amid allegations that the warehouse was operating without proper local permission, despite claims of a nod from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).
