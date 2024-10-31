Left Menu

Teva Fined for Extending Patent Protection

The European Commission has fined Israeli generic drugmaker Teva over 460 million euros for misuse of the patent system to prolong protection of its multiple sclerosis drug, Copaxone. Teva is accused of disparaging a rival's drug development, potentially blocking more affordable alternatives from entering the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:05 IST
Teva Fined for Extending Patent Protection
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has imposed a fine exceeding 460 million euros on Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva for alleged malpractice in patent protection. The company is accused of creating barriers against the entry of cheaper competing drugs into the European market.

According to the commission, Teva leveraged its patent system to artificially maintain market exclusivity for its multiple sclerosis medication, Copaxone, which contains the active ingredient glatiramer acetate.

Additionally, Teva launched a campaign to discredit Synthon, a competitor developing a similar drug. This strategy reportedly involved spreading information that conflicted with health authorities' findings to raise doubts over the rival drug's safety and efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024