Teva Fined for Extending Patent Protection

The European Commission has imposed a fine exceeding 460 million euros on Israeli pharmaceutical company Teva for alleged malpractice in patent protection. The company is accused of creating barriers against the entry of cheaper competing drugs into the European market.

According to the commission, Teva leveraged its patent system to artificially maintain market exclusivity for its multiple sclerosis medication, Copaxone, which contains the active ingredient glatiramer acetate.

Additionally, Teva launched a campaign to discredit Synthon, a competitor developing a similar drug. This strategy reportedly involved spreading information that conflicted with health authorities' findings to raise doubts over the rival drug's safety and efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)