Bridge Blaze Disrupts Ohio River Connection

A significant fire beneath an Ohio River bridge has caused substantial traffic disruptions on a major route connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. The fire erupted overnight near a playground under the structure, forcing the closure of Interstate 471, as reported by the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Visuals captured flames reaching over 40 feet, engulfing a section of the bridge, which is notable for its yellow arches, near downtown Cincinnati. The intense heat caused concrete to crumble and warped several steel beams, according to fire officials.

Matt Bruning, Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson, indicated that significant repairs are required on the bridge's southbound lanes leading to Kentucky. The cause remains under investigation, although mulch, plastic, and wooden playground materials were identified as primary fuel. A robust response involving over 60 firefighters successfully controlled the blaze.

(With inputs from agencies.)