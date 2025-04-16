Trump's Diplomatic Maneuvering Amidst Iran Nuclear Tensions
President Donald Trump met with national security aides to discuss Iran's nuclear program ahead of key U.S.-Iran discussions in Oman. Trump remains committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons while maintaining diplomatic talks. The stance reflects his 'maximum pressure' campaign reinstated post-2015 nuclear pact withdrawal.
President Donald Trump engaged with his top national security advisers to deliberate on strategies regarding Iran's advancing nuclear program. This meeting sets the stage for a consequential rendezvous between U.S. and Iranian representatives in Oman, testing diplomatic channels under tense circumstances.
Such meetings in the White House Situation Room are a staple in Trump's administration, leveraging the secure environment for critical briefings. Sources have indicated that these sessions have pivoted on establishing a framework for a future nuclear deal, echoing the administration's alternating strategy of pressure and dialogue.
In a firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions, Trump continues to pursue diplomatic channels to ensure their disarmament, maintaining that any failure may trigger military responses. Meanwhile, the ongoing U.S. operations against Yemen's Houthis and the broader strategy against Iran reflect his desire for stringent measures despite prior indirect talks showing limited results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
