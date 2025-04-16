Left Menu

South Korea and Vietnam Forge Partnership in Tariff Struggle

South Korea and Vietnam's foreign ministers have pledged to collaborate closely to address the U.S. reciprocal tariffs. With South Korean businesses as the largest investors in Vietnam, the nations aim to mitigate the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plan, which currently defers implementation for 90 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 04:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 04:51 IST
South Korea and Vietnam Forge Partnership in Tariff Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, the foreign ministers of South Korea and Vietnam have agreed on a joint strategy to counteract the U.S. reciprocal tariffs recently imposed on their countries. This collaboration was confirmed during a meeting held in Hanoi, according to an official statement by South Korea's foreign ministry.

Given that South Korean enterprises represent the largest contingent of foreign investors in Vietnam, they are particularly anxious about the repercussions of a hefty 46% reciprocal tariff introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This tariff is part of a broader trade policy targeting numerous countries, with South Korea currently facing a 25% duty. However, the tariff enforcement has been temporarily suspended for 90 days.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son to discuss strategies. Earlier, South Korea's industry and trade minister also visited Vietnam, reinforcing the commitment of both countries to address the potential economic impacts of these looming tariffs effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025