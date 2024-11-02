Bomb Scare Causes Chaos on Bihar Sampark Kranti Express

A bomb scare on the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express, traveling from Darbhanga to New Delhi, put passengers and security personnel on high alert Friday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda.

Following a tip-off from the Delhi Control Room, security forces, including the GRP and RPF, were promptly alerted. The train was halted at Gonda Junction at 7:30 pm, where it was meticulously searched by a bomb disposal squad, according to Gonda Government Railway Police (GRP) Inspector Narendra Pal Singh.

After an exhaustive search yielded no suspicious items or explosives, officials allowed the train to continue its journey. Singh mentioned that investigations are underway to trace the source of the false bomb threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)