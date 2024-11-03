Tragic SUV Accident Leads to Eight Fatalities in Chhattisgarh

In a devastating incident in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, an SUV accident has claimed the lives of eight individuals, as reported by the police on Sunday. The incident occurred when the vehicle veered off the road into a pond late Saturday evening.

According to a senior police official, six bodies were recovered initially from the site. However, the driver, who was in a critical condition after being rescued, succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital.

The victims, including a family and their neighbors, were en route from Larima to Surajpur district when the driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn, causing the vehicle to plunge into a pond at the Ladua turn on Budha Bagicha main road. The deceased have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)