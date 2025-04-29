Global Headlines: From Tense Geopolitics to Cultural Shocks

The initial cohort of Hong Kong democrats imprisoned for subversion in the national security trial has been released after more than four years behind bars. On Tuesday, four ex-legislators were freed from three separate Hong Kong prisons.

In the U.S., a federal judge has requested the Trump administration identify migrants potentially deported against a court order. This ensues amidst claims about the legality of transferring Venezuelan migrants from Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador.

The Mexican government has accepted to send more water to Texas to fulfill a 1944 treaty obligation after U.S. complaints about unmet requirements, impacting Texas agriculture. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin declared a temporary truce in Ukraine for WWII commemorations, adding strain to international tensions.

As Canadians head to elections, impacts of U.S. tariffs dominate debate, fueling nationalism and bolstering Prime Minister Mark Carney's support. Concurrent Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Cairo reportedly near a breakthrough.

Concerns are mounting as President Trump showcases his harsh immigration policies despite due process criticisms. Furthermore, Houthi TV reports a devastating U.S. airstrike in Yemen, killing many migrants, amidst ongoing Middle East conflicts.

A widespread power outage in Spain and Portugal stalled daily life, sparking emergency responses, while Canada's Filipino community mourns after a deadly cultural event incident. A suspect has been detained in connection to the tragedy, unrelated to terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)