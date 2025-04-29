Left Menu

US-Mexico Screwworm Agreement and More: Key Domestic Updates

The United States has reached an accord with Mexico on managing the New World screwworm pest. Other key updates include rulings on migrant deportations, changes to climate assessment contributions, 'America First' antitrust enforcement, and credit union leadership disputes. The FAA faces delays, impacting flights from Newark Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 05:24 IST
US-Mexico Screwworm Agreement and More: Key Domestic Updates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Mexico have agreed on measures to combat the damaging New World screwworm pest, as revealed by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The pest poses a threat to livestock, wildlife, and occasionally humans. Rollins intervened after indicating a potential limit on cattle imports from Mexico.

In legal news, a federal judge is demanding answers from the Trump administration regarding recent migrant flights from Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy seeks clarity over whether the deportations of Venezuelans breached his previous order, given the role of the Defense Department in the transfer.

Major developments in the area of environmental policy indicate President Trump's administration has dismissed contributors to the National Climate Assessment. This move casts uncertainty over the future of the congressionally mandated climate report due in 2028, potentially affecting federal and local strategies on impending climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025