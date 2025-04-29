US-Mexico Screwworm Agreement and More: Key Domestic Updates

The United States and Mexico have agreed on measures to combat the damaging New World screwworm pest, as revealed by U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins. The pest poses a threat to livestock, wildlife, and occasionally humans. Rollins intervened after indicating a potential limit on cattle imports from Mexico.

In legal news, a federal judge is demanding answers from the Trump administration regarding recent migrant flights from Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy seeks clarity over whether the deportations of Venezuelans breached his previous order, given the role of the Defense Department in the transfer.

Major developments in the area of environmental policy indicate President Trump's administration has dismissed contributors to the National Climate Assessment. This move casts uncertainty over the future of the congressionally mandated climate report due in 2028, potentially affecting federal and local strategies on impending climate change impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)