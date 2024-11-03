Left Menu

Ethiopia's Electric Car Ambitions: Challenges on the Road Ahead

Ethiopia's transition to electric vehicles faces challenges despite government support and bans on non-electric imports. Issues include scarce spare parts, a lack of infrastructure, and insufficient technical expertise. While authorities aim for high importation goals, inadequate facilities and consumer skepticism hinder progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:56 IST
Ethiopia's Electric Car Ambitions: Challenges on the Road Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Amid a surge in fuel prices, Ethiopian civil servant Awgachew Seleshi embraced the move to electric cars, aligning with the nation's push towards phasing out gas-powered vehicles. However, Seleshi now grapples with an unreliable electricity supply, scarce spare parts, and high maintenance costs, putting his decision into question.

Ethiopia became the first country to ban non-electric vehicle imports, a move that aims to conserve foreign currency and embrace eco-friendly technology. Government efforts have imported over 100,000 electric cars monthly, yet challenges persist as the country seeks to increase this number to 500,000 by 2030.

Despite the ambitious electric vehicle targets set by Ethiopia, infrastructural inadequacies continue to undermine these goals. Mechanics lack tools and expertise, while consumers face high costs and few repair options. Even as a powerful new dam promises increased electricity, the nation struggles to adapt to an electric future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024