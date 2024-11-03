Maruti Suzuki Drives Sales with Festive Wedding Boom

Maruti Suzuki India, the nation's leading automobile manufacturer, has reported a record-breaking October with retail sales hitting 2,02,402 units. The festive season has given the company a substantial sales surge, surpassing its previous high in October 2020.

The company is optimistic about the upcoming months, banking on a significant number of planned marriages in November to sustain its sales momentum. Senior Executive Officer Partho Banerjee shared hopes that the wedding boom will drive continued retail traction.

In addition to impressive sales figures, Maruti Suzuki has successfully reduced its inventory by adjusting production supplies to match market demands. The firm is forecasting a growth of 4-5% for the fiscal year, with strategies tailored to meet varied regional market needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)