US-Panama Canal Security: Balancing Power Amidst Sino-American Tensions

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth highlighted ongoing threats to the Panama Canal posed by China, possibly undermining security efforts led by the United States and Panama. His comments, made during a ceremony at the Vasco Nuñez de Balboa Naval Base, received a sharp response from the Chinese government.

During a meeting with Panama President Jose Raul Mulino, Hegseth asserted that the US will not tolerate threats from any country to the canal's operations. He pointed to Hong Kong's involvement in the canal's infrastructure and mentioned steps taken by Panama and the US to bolster security ties as they face geopolitical pressures.

The visit comes amid tensions sparked by President Trump's claims of US overcharges and Chinese influence over the canal. The Chinese Embassy in Panama criticized the US, accusing it of using 'blackmail' and politicizing the canal. The meeting concluded without resolution on key issues as discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)