Trump's Tariffs: A Trade War Escalation

President Donald Trump's latest wave of tariffs is sending shockwaves through global markets. With duties reaching 104% on Chinese goods, the measures deepen the ongoing trade war, complicating relations even as new negotiations loom with various countries, including close allies Japan and South Korea.

Global markets are reacting sharply to Trump's tariffs, with notable downtrends in major indices such as the S&P 500. Economic fears are mounting, exacerbated by mixed messages from the administration about the permanence of these tariffs, with Trump hinting at potential new levies on pharmaceutical imports.

As key allies prepare for trade talks with the U.S., expectations of rising consumer prices persist. The global economic shift is further complicated by Trump's accusations against countries like Japan for currency manipulation, a claim Tokyo refutes. The financial impacts are expected to ripple outward, influencing markets and economies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)