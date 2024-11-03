Kochi Water Metro Incident: Boats Collide Safely, Inquiry Launched

In an unexpected turn of events, two boats from the Kochi Water Metro service collided near Fort Kochi on Sunday, authorities confirmed. Fortunately, all passengers emerged unscathed from the incident that momentarily startled everyone onboard.

Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) clarified that the two boats slowed down for a passing RoRo ferry, leading to the inadvertent contact. Emergency measures were promptly activated, ensuring the safety of both passengers and crew.

The situation heated up when three vloggers on one of the boats attempted to breach the control cabin. Their confrontation with the crew led to a complaint of misconduct, prompting KWML to launch an internal investigation into the matter.

