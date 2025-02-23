Left Menu

Security Scare Forces American Airlines Emergency Landing

An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome due to a security issue, reportedly an alleged bomb threat. The plane safely landed in Rome with the assistance of the Italian Air Force. The airline emphasized the importance of safety and praised passenger understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:40 IST
An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi faced an unexpected diversion to Rome because of a reported security issue, identified by sources as an alleged bomb threat. The flight, AA292, had departed from JFK International Airport and was due in Delhi before the change in plan.

Passengers aboard the Boeing 787-9 aircraft experienced a mid-journey redirection, landing securely at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci Fiumicino Airport. The airline announced that safety remains paramount, expressing gratitude towards passengers for their patience and understanding in light of the situation.

According to details shared by Italian news agency ANSA and confirmed by the airline, the Italian Air Force escorted the aircraft as visuals circulated on social media. AA292 had initially set off at 8:14 pm on February 22, with its new estimated time of arrival in Rome listed as 5:30 pm local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

