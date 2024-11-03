Tragedy on the Tracks: Sanitary Workers Killed in Kerala Express Accident

A tragic incident unfolded near Shoranur Railway Station when a train accident claimed the lives of four sanitary workers. Among them was Lakshmanan, whose body was discovered after an extensive search led by scuba divers and fire personnel on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express struck the workers engaged in garbage clearance along the tracks. The train hit the group around 3.05 pm last Saturday, adding another chapter of sorrow to train accidents in the region.

Following the accident, the Southern Railways terminated the contract of the company responsible for track cleaning, citing safety lapses. Besides, a criminal case is being filed against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers, as per an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)