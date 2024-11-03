Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Sanitary Workers Killed in Kerala Express Accident

A tragic train accident near Shoranur Railway Station resulted in the deaths of four sanitary workers, including Lakshmanan from Tamil Nadu. The workers were hit by the Kerala Express while clearing garbage. In response, the Southern Railways terminated the contractor responsible for ensuring the workers' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded near Shoranur Railway Station when a train accident claimed the lives of four sanitary workers. Among them was Lakshmanan, whose body was discovered after an extensive search led by scuba divers and fire personnel on Sunday.

The accident occurred when the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express struck the workers engaged in garbage clearance along the tracks. The train hit the group around 3.05 pm last Saturday, adding another chapter of sorrow to train accidents in the region.

Following the accident, the Southern Railways terminated the contract of the company responsible for track cleaning, citing safety lapses. Besides, a criminal case is being filed against the contractor for failing to ensure the safety of the workers, as per an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

