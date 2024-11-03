Tragic Crash on I-96: Semitruck Collision Claims Four Lives

A tragic accident unfolded late Saturday night on Interstate 96 in southeastern Michigan. A semitruck, traveling westbound, crashed into a lineup of more than a dozen vehicles near Webberville. State police reported that four people lost their lives, while 17 others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Traffic on I-96 had come to a temporary halt as utility crews completed repairs on power lines in the vicinity. At around 11:45 pm, the semitruck, hauling a trailer, failed to notice the stopped traffic, resulting in a collision that set the semitruck and several cars ablaze.

Michigan State Police indicated the inability of the truck driver to stop in time was the main cause. Lt. Rene Gonzalez stated there were no further updates on the incident as of Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)