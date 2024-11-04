World Bank Launches New Phase of Solomon Islands’ CAUSE Project to Boost Employment and Climate Resilience

CAUSE II to Create 120,000 Labor Days and Empower 15,000 Solomon Islanders, Focusing on Women and Youth

The World Bank has approved the second phase of the Community Access and Urban Services Enhancement Project (CAUSE II) in the Solomon Islands, designed to create 120,000 labor days and provide 15,000 employment opportunities, with an emphasis on empowering women and youth. The US$37 million project will also invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, improve urban services, and support economic development across the country's most vulnerable urban areas, which face significant challenges due to climate change.

Funded by the World Bank and with substantial support from the Government of Australia, CAUSE II aims to build resilience and foster income-generating opportunities while enhancing urban land administration and infrastructure management systems for more effective service delivery. This phase will build on the successful outcomes of the first CAUSE project, which supported over 104,000 people by generating nearly 370,000 labour days and offering short-term employment to more than 8,000 individuals—over half of whom were women and youth. CAUSE I provided critical urban services such as road maintenance, drainage, and waste management in urban centres.

"CAUSE has been a lifeline for thousands of Solomon Islanders, providing essential jobs and strengthening urban centres," said Solomon Islands Minister of Finance and Treasury, Manasseh Sogavare. "The second phase, with support from Australia and the World Bank, will build on these successes, addressing key development challenges in our growing cities and towns."

Expanded Reach and Focus Areas of CAUSE II

The project will target rapidly growing urban centers, including Honiara City, urban areas of Guadalcanal, Malaita (Auki), and Western Province (Gizo, Noro, and Munda). These areas, which represent about 30% of the Solomon Islands’ population, face high unemployment, rapid growth in informal settlements, and infrastructure that is strained by climate-related hazards.

Key goals and initiatives in CAUSE II include:

Job Creation and Economic Empowerment: Creating 120,000 labor days to provide income for 15,000 people, with targeted employment initiatives for women and youth.

Climate-Resilient Infrastructure: Investing in urban infrastructure, including roads, drainage, and waste management, to ensure it withstands climate-related impacts.

Capacity Building for Sustainable Growth: Developing local governance and community capacity to manage urban growth sustainably, including enhanced land administration, public asset management, and revenue mobilization.

Community Involvement and Women’s Empowerment: Strengthening community-led urban service projects and establishing women-led initiatives, particularly in skills development and leadership roles.

Strategic Partnerships to Ensure CAUSE II Success

Australia’s financial and logistical support plays a critical role in the project, enabling the government to expand the project’s reach and ensure sustainable urban growth. Annette Leith, World Bank Resident Representative in the Solomon Islands, noted the significance of this phase: "CAUSE II expands on the foundation set by CAUSE I, increasing support for women and youth and embedding resilience into urban planning. This will not only address pressing urban needs but also empower local governments and communities to manage these services sustainably."

The new phase will also provide critical training and resources to local government bodies, enabling them to take an active role in maintaining improvements delivered through CAUSE II. By supporting land administration improvements and effective revenue mobilization, CAUSE II ensures that the Solomon Islands will be better prepared for future urban and environmental challenges.

The CAUSE II project, implemented by the Solomon Islands Government, reflects a robust partnership between the World Bank and Australia under the Papua New Guinea and Pacific Islands Umbrella Facility Multi-Donor Trust Fund. It represents a commitment to creating sustainable urban environments, building climate resilience, and empowering communities to manage the development of their cities.