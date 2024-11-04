Welspun Corp Secures Major U.S. Pipe Orders

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), a homegrown giant, announced on Monday that it has secured two substantial orders in the United States worth Rs 1,300 crore. These orders are for the supply of specialized pipes required for natural gas pipeline projects.

According to the company's statement in an exchange filing, the execution of these orders for Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes is planned for the financial year 2025-26. The company expressed optimism about its growth prospects in the U.S. market, noting participation in several projects with promising leads in 1-2 more significant ventures.

Part of the USD 5 billion Welspun World conglomerate, Welspun Corp specializes in manufacturing and distributing steel products. It operates a greenfield facility in Anjar, Gujarat, boasting a production capacity of 5,00,000 metric tonnes per annum for ductile iron (DI) pipes.

(With inputs from agencies.)