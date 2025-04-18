High Court Demands Answers: Why is Madhya Pradesh Assembly Not Going Live?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government, demanding an explanation for the lack of live telecasts of assembly proceedings.

The notice, issued by Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh, comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Congress MLAs Sachin Yadav and Pratap Grewal.

Despite the provision of Rs 21 crore by the Union government to digitize the assembly, the initiative remains unimplemented, leaving voters uninformed about legislative developments.

