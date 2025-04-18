Left Menu

High Court Demands Answers: Why is Madhya Pradesh Assembly Not Going Live?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has questioned the state government over the absence of live telecasts of assembly proceedings, as mandated by the National e-Vidhan Application. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Congress MLAs. The state's response is expected in four weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:56 IST
High Court Demands Answers: Why is Madhya Pradesh Assembly Not Going Live?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government, demanding an explanation for the lack of live telecasts of assembly proceedings.

The notice, issued by Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh, comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Congress MLAs Sachin Yadav and Pratap Grewal.

Despite the provision of Rs 21 crore by the Union government to digitize the assembly, the initiative remains unimplemented, leaving voters uninformed about legislative developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025