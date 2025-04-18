High Court Demands Answers: Why is Madhya Pradesh Assembly Not Going Live?
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has questioned the state government over the absence of live telecasts of assembly proceedings, as mandated by the National e-Vidhan Application. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Congress MLAs. The state's response is expected in four weeks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government, demanding an explanation for the lack of live telecasts of assembly proceedings.
The notice, issued by Justices Vivek Rusia and Gajendra Singh, comes in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Congress MLAs Sachin Yadav and Pratap Grewal.
Despite the provision of Rs 21 crore by the Union government to digitize the assembly, the initiative remains unimplemented, leaving voters uninformed about legislative developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka BJP Stages Protests Against Government's Price Hike Policies
Maharashtra Government Revamps File Passage: Shinde Now Gatekeeper
Congress Accuses Government of 'Bulldozing' President's Rule in Manipur
Development Stalled: MLA Accuses Maharashtra Government
Ajay Rai Criticizes Government's Hasty Waqf Bill Passage