Corruption Scandal: Ex-Mumbai T20 League Co-Owner Banned
The BCCI Ombudsman, Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra, has banned Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah, former co-owner of a Mumbai T20 League franchise, for attempting to corrupt players during the event's 2019 edition. Bhamrah, associated with GT20 Canada, was involved in corrupt approaches to players Dhawal Kulkarni and Bhavin Thakkar.
The BCCI Ombudsman, Justice (Retd) Arun Mishra, has imposed a ban on Gurmeet Singh Bhamrah, former co-owner of a Mumbai T20 League team, for making corrupt approaches during the league's 2019 edition. Bhamrah is accused of attempting to influence players Dhawal Kulkarni and Bhavin Thakkar.
The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) recommended charges under multiple articles of the BCCI Anti Corruption Code, which stipulates penalties ranging from a five-year ban to a lifetime prohibition. Bhamrah, involved with the now-defunct GT20 Canada, co-owned the SoBo Supersonics.
A figure named Sonu Vasan allegedly approached Thakkar to fix matches at the behest of Bhamrah, referred to as 'Paaji' by the players. Vasan offered monetary and other benefits, which Thakkar refused. Details regarding approaches to Kulkarni remain unspecified in the ACU's report.
