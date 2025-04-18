Controversy Surrounds Karnataka's Caste Census Report

The authenticity of Karnataka's caste census report has come under scrutiny, with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka labeling it as 'unscientific'. He questioned how the report, allegedly prepared without rigorous methods, aims to serve the state's population effectively.

Ashoka further criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for allegedly using the report as political leverage, accusing him of prioritizing political gains over transparency. The opposition leader claimed that the survey data was compiled without proper fieldwork, raising doubts about its credibility and future implications for reservations.

In addition to questioning the report, Ashoka accused the government of 'insulting' Hindu communities during examination processes, calling for accountability and warning of potential state-wide protests if their concerns are not addressed. The controversy has sparked a debate on governance and community relations in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)