Controversy Swirls as Film 'Jaat' Sparks Outrage Over Disrespectful Scene

An FIR has been lodged against prominent actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with three other film crew members, over a controversial scene in the movie 'Jaat,' which allegedly offends Christian sentiments, police revealed on Friday.

In response to the complaint filed by a Christian community leader, the filmmakers issued an apology, ensuring that the contentious scene has been promptly excised from the film. They stressed that there was no intention to offend religious beliefs.

Viklav Gold, the complainant, criticized the movie's timing near Good Friday, asserting it disrespectfully portrayed Jesus Christ. The case was registered under Section 299 of the BNS, as confirmed by Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of Jalandhar Cantt police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)