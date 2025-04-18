Controversy Swirls as Film 'Jaat' Sparks Outrage Over Disrespectful Scene
An FIR has been filed against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and others due to a scene in the movie 'Jaat' allegedly offending the Christian community. The filmmakers have removed the scene and apologized, stating it was not their intention to hurt religious sentiments.
An FIR has been lodged against prominent actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with three other film crew members, over a controversial scene in the movie 'Jaat,' which allegedly offends Christian sentiments, police revealed on Friday.
In response to the complaint filed by a Christian community leader, the filmmakers issued an apology, ensuring that the contentious scene has been promptly excised from the film. They stressed that there was no intention to offend religious beliefs.
Viklav Gold, the complainant, criticized the movie's timing near Good Friday, asserting it disrespectfully portrayed Jesus Christ. The case was registered under Section 299 of the BNS, as confirmed by Sanjeev Kumar, SHO of Jalandhar Cantt police station.
