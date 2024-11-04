Left Menu

Haier Group Eyes Indian Expansion with Major JV Investment

Haier Group, a prominent Chinese appliance manufacturer, is planning a joint venture with India's JSW Group, proposing a Rs 1,000 crore investment. The proposal requires government approval, given India's regulations on firms from bordering countries. Haier is expanding to meet growing market demands in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:03 IST
Haier Group Eyes Indian Expansion with Major JV Investment
  • Country:
  • India

Haier Group, a major Chinese appliance manufacturer, is making strategic moves to expand its footprint in India by setting up a joint venture with the JSW Group worth Rs 1,000 crore, according to inside sources.

Haier's proposal, submitted to the government, falls under India's Press Note 3 of 2020, necessitating mandatory approval for firms from countries sharing land borders with India, including China. This proposal has been reviewed by an inter-ministerial committee headed by the Home Secretary.

With India serving as Haier's third-largest market globally, the company is keen on scaling its manufacturing capacity to tap into the rising demand from its bustling urban middle class and emerging rural markets. Currently, Haier operates significant units in Pune and Greater Noida and is planning substantial expansions to better serve its growing customer base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024