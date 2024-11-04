Left Menu

White-Collar Hiring Surge in India: A 10% Yearly Rise Driven by Key Sectors

White-collar hiring in India grew by 10% in October, as sectors like oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and IT saw recruitment increases. The Naukri JobSpeak Index recorded this rise to 2,733 points. The demand for AI/ML roles surged 39% year-on-year, showcasing robust industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:35 IST
  • India

In a notable employment shift, white-collar hiring in India witnessed a substantial 10% increase in October, as per the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index report revealed on Monday.

Major sectors such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and IT propelled this growth trajectory, with AI/ML positions exhibiting a stellar 39% year-on-year surge, according to the report.

The report highlights emerging trends with GCCs marking a 17% rise and cities like Kolkata and Ahmedabad showing remarkable hiring activity, underscoring a trend beyond traditional tech hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

