Left Menu

SAIL Signs MoU with ASCI Hyderabad for Customized Management Development Programs

Dr. Bagchi commented on ASCI’s commitment to designing curriculum tailored to SAIL’s strategic goals, which will integrate industry-specific insights and experiential learning modules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 22:43 IST
SAIL Signs MoU with ASCI Hyderabad for Customized Management Development Programs
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 4, 2024, at SAIL’s Corporate Office in New Delhi. This strategic academic collaboration aims to deliver customized Management Development Programs (MDPs) for SAIL’s newly promoted executives, enhancing leadership and managerial skills within the company.

The partnership is aligned with SAIL’s Learning & Development (L&D) strategy to provide specialized training and academic exposure for executives, equipping them to handle leadership roles with a greater understanding of advanced management techniques and best practices.

Present at the MoU signing were SAIL’s Director of Personnel, Shri KK Singh, and ASCI Hyderabad’s Director, Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, both of whom emphasized the importance of ongoing executive education to ensure that SAIL's leadership is prepared to navigate the complexities of the evolving steel industry. Dr. Bagchi commented on ASCI’s commitment to designing curriculum tailored to SAIL’s strategic goals, which will integrate industry-specific insights and experiential learning modules.

This collaboration will enable ASCI to offer tailored programs that cover a wide range of leadership competencies, including organizational strategy, project management, data-driven decision-making, and sustainable development practices.

 

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024