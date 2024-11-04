SAIL Signs MoU with ASCI Hyderabad for Customized Management Development Programs

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on November 4, 2024, at SAIL’s Corporate Office in New Delhi. This strategic academic collaboration aims to deliver customized Management Development Programs (MDPs) for SAIL’s newly promoted executives, enhancing leadership and managerial skills within the company.

The partnership is aligned with SAIL’s Learning & Development (L&D) strategy to provide specialized training and academic exposure for executives, equipping them to handle leadership roles with a greater understanding of advanced management techniques and best practices.

Present at the MoU signing were SAIL’s Director of Personnel, Shri KK Singh, and ASCI Hyderabad’s Director, Dr Nirmalya Bagchi, both of whom emphasized the importance of ongoing executive education to ensure that SAIL's leadership is prepared to navigate the complexities of the evolving steel industry. Dr. Bagchi commented on ASCI’s commitment to designing curriculum tailored to SAIL’s strategic goals, which will integrate industry-specific insights and experiential learning modules.

This collaboration will enable ASCI to offer tailored programs that cover a wide range of leadership competencies, including organizational strategy, project management, data-driven decision-making, and sustainable development practices.