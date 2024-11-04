Left Menu

TechEagle Revolutionizes Healthcare Delivery with Drone Hubs

TechEagle has launched eight dedicated drone hubs in partnership with healthcare institutions. These hubs, part of a significant healthcare initiative, aim to efficiently deliver medical supplies to remote areas. The initiative expects to transform India's drone logistics landscape, dramatically reducing delivery times.

  • India

On Monday, drone logistics firm TechEagle announced the establishment of eight specialized drone hubs, collaborating with premier healthcare institutions across eight states.

The hubs, virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are part of a massive Rs 12,850-crore investment in healthcare projects. TechEagle explained that these sites will serve as critical points for quickly deploying medical supplies to underserved and remote communities.

Located at institutions like AIIMS Guwahati, Rishikesh, Bilaspur, and Bhopal, these hubs are expected to extend drone delivery reach to over 200 locations within the next year. TechEagle's trials with AIIMS have already showcased delivery times of just 20-30 minutes, significantly faster than traditional transportation methods.

