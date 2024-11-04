Bechem Queenmother Urges Ghanaians to Support Dr. Bawumia for Presidency, Citing Vision and Progress

Nana Adwoapo Dwamena Serwaa II, the Paramount Queenmother of the Bechem Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, has called on Ghanaians to prioritize Ghana's future and consider electing Vice President and NPP Presidential Candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the country’s next President. Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to Bechem on Friday as part of his regional tour, Queenmother stressed that the nation’s progress should be the guiding principle for Ghanaians in selecting their next leader.

Addressing a large gathering, Nana Serwaa urged Ghanaians to recognize Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to Ghana’s future through initiatives he has championed. “My fellow citizens, let us look at what is best for our country. Dr Bawumia has shown he has the nation at heart and has delivered on his promises," she emphasized.

The Queenmother commended Dr Bawumia’s role in spearheading innovations in technology, digitization, and infrastructure development, which she believes will set Ghana on a course for sustainable progress. “We are on track in so many areas. To see this progress continue, it’s essential to elect a leader who understands and has driven these changes," Nana Serwaa noted.

She also highlighted the importance of ensuring stability and consistency in leadership to sustain Ghana's development trajectory. “Let us not go back. Dr. Bawumia has already shown what he is capable of achieving; he deserves the chance to take this work forward,” she added, urging the people of Bechem and the Ahafo Region to support Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming election.

Nana Serwaa addressed the traditional role in governance, acknowledging the principle of neutrality in politics. However, she expressed her commitment to advocating for positive change and progress. “They say traditional leaders should not engage in politics, but when we see remarkable achievements with our own eyes, we must speak on them. We owe it to our communities and future generations,” she remarked.

As a final show of support, the Queenmother offered prayers for Dr Bawumia, expressing her faith that he will lead Ghana in January 2025. "Be bold and stay resolute; by the grace of God, you will be sworn in as President. This, I am confident, will come to pass," she concluded, rallying the community and Ghanaians at large to vote for Dr. Bawumia on December 7.

This endorsement by Nana Serwaa reflects growing support from community leaders who believe in Dr Bawumia's vision for Ghana and his commitment to continuity in leadership.